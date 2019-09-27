© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Brown Says Trump's New Overtime Rule Hurts Moderate Income Ohioans

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 27, 2019 at 4:46 PM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown and Tom Perez
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
In May 2016, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) appeared at Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream in Columbus with former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez to announce the Obama Administration’s new overtime salary threshold. ";

Senator Sherrod Brown is taking on President Donald Trump's new overtime rule. The Democrat said the salary threshold the Trump Administration is imposing is harmful to moderate income workers.  

A rule created under President Obama increased the salary threshold so everyone making $47,000 or less would be required overtime pay.

But it's Trump's proposal that will go into effect, allowing OT for people making $35,500 or less. Brown said Trump's rule leaves about 50,000 Ohioans without overtime pay compared to Obama's plan.

"The president always talks about how he supports workers but this essentially a betrayal of moderate income workers."

Business groups had voiced concern that the Obama proposal would have killed jobs. Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman applauded Trump's new rule.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSherrod BrownRob PortmanOvertime
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content