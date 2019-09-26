Lawmaker Proposes Ban on Sale of Flavored Vapes

The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed at least 20 cases of severe breathing illnesses, mostly in young people. And there are about two dozen more cases being investigated. Gov. Mike DeWine wants to ban flavored e-cigarettes. Now, there’s a bill that would do that.

Kids cannot legally buy vaping products under current law, but State Representative Tom Patton (R-Strongsville) says they are getting flavored vaping products. He wants to ban the sale of flavored vaping e-cigarettes.

“The calls we are getting from parents and especially from the administration at different schools – the junior high schools--junior high school is a significant problem," Patton said. "The idea of flavored smoke, blueberry smoke or cotton candy or bubble gum smoke. But, it still contained the nicotine.”

Patton says if retail jobs are lost, those workers can easily find comparable jobs elsewhere. The Ohio Vapor Trade Association says it wants to work with state officials on that, and adds bans are a misguided attempt to address teen vaping.