Former Ohio House Speaker to Resign, Lead Rio Grande Colleges

The former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives is resigning and heading for academia. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Republican Ryan Smith is resigning to lead Rio Grande Community College and Rio Grande University. The move isn’t a surprise because word of it has been circulating around the Statehouse for weeks.

Smith has a degree in finance from The Ohio State University and worked as a financial advisor for 10 years. He was appointed to the House of Representatives in 2012. According to his biography on the House of Representatives website, Smith also served as Board President on the Gallipolis City School Board.

Smith lost his leadership to fellow Republican Larry Householder earlier this year after a contentious year-long battle. Householder ultimately won support from some Democrats to get the post. Smith’s last day is October 2nd.