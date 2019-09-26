© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Former Ohio House Speaker to Resign, Lead Rio Grande Colleges

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 26, 2019 at 7:07 PM EDT
A photo of former Ohio House speaker Ryan Smith
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ryan Smith speaks to reporters

The former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives is resigning and heading for academia. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Republican Ryan Smith is resigning to lead Rio Grande Community College and Rio Grande University. The move isn’t a surprise because word of it has been circulating around the Statehouse for weeks.

Smith has a degree in finance from The Ohio State University and worked as a financial advisor for 10 years. He was appointed to the House of Representatives in 2012. According to his biography on the House of Representatives website, Smith also served as Board President on the Gallipolis City School Board.

Smith lost his leadership to fellow Republican Larry Householder earlier this year after a contentious year-long battle. Householder ultimately won support from some Democrats to get the post. Smith’s last day is October 2nd.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
