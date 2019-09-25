© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Effort Underway To Get More Women To Run For Political Office

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published September 25, 2019 at 3:58 PM EDT
Former Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery
Former Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery

Ohio’s House of Representatives has the largest number of women lawmakers in its 215-year history yet of the 99 members, only 28 are women. Some of the state’s female leaders say more women need to be encouraged to run for office.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes says just over half of Ohio’s population is women.

“We should have a government that reflects the population of the state and it does not currently do that," Sykes says

Republican former Attorney General and Auditor Betty Montgomery works with a group headed by former House Speaker JoAnn Davidson that trains women to hold political office.

“Women tend to have to be asked. Men, generally, are not afraid to step forward and say, “pick me,"" Montgomery says.

It’s been 100 years since women gained the right to vote. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
