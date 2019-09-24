© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

State Leader Is Critical Of Ohio Supreme Court Ruling

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published September 24, 2019 at 5:32 PM EDT
Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes
Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state did not overstep its authority when it passed a law that forbids cities from placing residency requirements on workers employed by contractors doing business with those local governments.

But the leader of Democrats in the Ohio House takes issue with that verdict.

Cleveland sued over the state law that prevents the city from requiring contractors to hire residents for 20 percent of the labor in public works projects. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) says her hometown of Akron went through a similar situation with a local sewer project. She says the Ohio Supreme Court's ruling is wrong.

“We always talk about all politics is local but every time we turn around, it seems like the state legislature is removing power from local governments so at some point, this has to end. We have home rule. We have to allow local governments to do the best they need to do to govern effectively," Sykes says.

The Supreme Court’s verdict overturns lower court rulings that said Cleveland was within its rights in this case.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
