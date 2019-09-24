© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Secretary of State Laments "Bad Democracy" in Energy Bill Campaigns

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 24, 2019 at 9:02 PM EDT
a photo of Frank LaRose
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Secretary of State Frank LaRose

An effort to circulate petitions to repeal the nuclear bailout law known as House Bill 6 has brought out a high-profile opposition campaign with ads and mailers. And despite repeated calls to reveal their donors, neither the bailout's supporters nor the group that wants to overturn the law has said where they're getting their money.  One top state official said he thinks something needs to be done to change that.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office takes in campaign finance reports, and he said it’s unfair that these groups are allowed to keep their donors private for now - though the anti-bailout group will have to disclose their donors in a few weeks.

“This whole thing about anonymously going out there and filling the airwaves with nonsense. It’s bad government. It’s bad democracy, and it needs to stop.”

LaRose said most changes would need to be done at the federal level, but he'd support a state effort to require any campaign that spends money in Ohio to reveal its donors. But there's been no legislation proposed to do that.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
