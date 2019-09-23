© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Still Waiting for Details on DeWine's Plans to Reduce Gun Violence

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 23, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
photo of DeWine, Obhof, and Housholder
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)

It's been more than six weeks since Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a comprehensive approach to reducing gun violence, which included expanded background checks and a version of the red flag confiscation law. But so far lawmakers have yet to see those specific plans in the form of proposed legislation.

DeWine said he wants to close the background check loopholes in personal gun sales. He also wants to expand the ability for courts to confiscate weapons from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

But so far no official bills have been proposed.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof said the administration has been working on crafting the legislation and that he's shared his concerns about due process when it comes to the "Red Flag Law."

"That if someone was at risk of having their rights taken away that they would have the opportunity for counsel. That they would have the opportunity to confront their accuser."

Gun rights groups and lawmakers have reserved taking a stance on DeWine's proposals until they see the details.

