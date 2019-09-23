© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Parole Board Changes Clemency Process for Death Row Inmates

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 23, 2019 at 7:28 PM EDT
photo of Death penalty bed
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
When considering clemency for death row inmates, the parole board will have more information.

The state is making changes to the process the Parole Board uses when considering clemency for death row inmates. 

The Ohio Parole Board will get more information on the background of inmates. The inmate’s application for mercy, reports of child abuse, mental health and substance abuse history will all be given to parole board members early. 

Senior Federal Public Defender David Stebbins says they were getting just the inmate’s case record, disciplinary history and rehabilitation efforts on the day of the clemency hearing. 

“This permits the board to have all of the positive reasons for clemency before them before they interview the client.” Stebbins said.

 

Governor Mike DeWine said he wanted changes after criticism that the board wasn’t transparent.

