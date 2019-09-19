© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ownership Change at Toledo Abortion Clinic Alters Care

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 19, 2019 at 10:36 PM EDT
photo of Capital Care Network
FACEBOOK
New owners recently took over the Capital Care Network in Toledo.

Toledo’s only abortion clinic is no longer doing surgical abortions. New owners recently took over the former clinic that was in a battle to keep its license to perform surgical abortions because of new rules on transfer agreements with hospitals.

Ohio Right to Life Vice President Stephanie Ranade Krider says this is a huge win because it will decrease abortions in the Toledo area. Marlena Aimslee, the clinic administrator for Capital Care Center, says new ownership took over the former Capital Care Network in July. At that point, the surgical license issued to the former owners could no longer be used. 

“We have been providing solely medical abortions since July when the new ownership took place,” Aimslee said. 

The reason for new ownership is not known. But the new owners also have a clinic in Columbus that, at this point, only offers medical abortions. Aimslee says her clinic is working with the Ohio Department of Health to get a new surgical license.

Jo Ingles
