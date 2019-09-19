© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Groups Call for Transparency in Referendum Fight

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 19, 2019 at 10:08 PM EDT
Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters Ohio raising awareness about the importance of campaign finance transparency.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters Ohio are raising awareness about the importance of campaign finance transparency.

A lot of money is pouring into the fight to put the nuclear power plant bailout before voters. The scathing campaign against the referendum attempt has a collection of good government groups calling for campaign finance transparency. 

Pro-nuclear bailout groups have flooded the airwaves and mailboxes with ads that try to scare people into not signing the petition, claiming the effort is connected to Chinese government interests.

The pro-bailout group's agenda aligns closely with FirstEnergy Solutions. The anti-bailout group's agenda aligns closely with natural gas plants. But since they're both dark money organizations there's no way to know the actual donors.

Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters of Ohio, says without financial disclosure, there's no accountability for the companies shelling out the money.

"They probably wouldn't make those kinds of statements, if they were to be held accountable by their shareholders or by the public," Miller said. 

The groups want lawmakers to pass a bill that requires timely disclosure of donors.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
