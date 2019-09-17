© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Voting Rights Groups Plan Outreach to Deleted Voters

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 17, 2019 at 6:22 PM EDT
Frank LaRose at a high school
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Frank LaRose holds voting demonstration at Westland High School

The state is still counting up how many of 235,000 voter registrations identified as inactive were removed by county boards of elections starting September 6.

The goal is to purge voters who are deceased, have moved, or have duplicate registrations. 

Frank LaRose says 14,000 of those initial 235,000 registration are now active because voters updated their addresses or responded to voting rights groups, who asked LaRose for that list to reach out to them. Those groups plans to send voter registration forms to those who were deleted.

LaRose did that after a purge of 270,000 in February, at a cost of $130,000 – and 540 forms were returned.

“I think what that shows is that really, by the time you’ve gone through all of these different processes that what remains on that list is mostly bad data, outdated information.”

LaRose said deleted voters can re-register by this year’s deadline on October 7.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that voting rights groups, not the Secretary of State, will reach out to deleted voters. 

Government & Politicsvoter purgeFrank LaRoseOhio Secretary of Statevoter registration
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
