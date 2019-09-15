Victims of Summer Flooding Can Apply for Help This Week

Flooding victims in Wayne and surrounding counties will have access to federal help when the Small Business Administration opens an office in the Wooster Red Cross Tuesday. In late July heavy rain damaged homes and businesses in and around Wooster.

The SBA will be taking applications for low-interest loans for two weeks. Public Affairs Specialist Carl Dombek says the loans aren’t limited to businesses.

"We help all categories of disaster survivors," Dombek said. "Whether they’re homeowners or renters, businesses of all sizes and even many nonprofit organizations. We help them with low-interest disaster loans to help them repair, rebuild and recover."

Dombek says he’s hoping to reach people who are uninsured or under-insured and get them back to where they were before flooding occurred.

About half a dozen applications have been submitted so far.