Government & Politics
Election 2020
Otterbein University Set to Host Democratic Debate

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 13, 2019 at 5:45 PM EDT
a photo of Otterbein University
OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY
Otterbein University is a small college located in Westerville, a suburb of Columbus.

The Democratic National Committee will host its next presidential debate near Columbus.

Otterbein University in Westerville will host CNN's presentation of the fourth Democratic Presidential Primary Debate on October 15, and the next night if needed. Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper said the suburban Columbus city is a great location for this event. “The biggest shift in Ohio politics is that suburbs like Westerville that used to be Republican have become Democrat or toss up,” Pepper said.

Pepper said suburban women have trended away from President Trump in recent years, suggesting to him that Democrats see it as winnable next November. Interestingly, Republican former Governor John Kasich works at both CNN and Otterbein.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
