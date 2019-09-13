© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
WKSU Trending Stories

100 Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting Operation

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 13, 2019 at 5:09 PM EDT
Ohio Attorney General David Yost adresses members of the press during a press conference on a sting operation, "Operation Fourth and Goal," on human trafficking. Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. Friday, Sep. 13, 2019.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Attorney General David Yost adresses members of the press during a press conference on a sting operation, "Operation Fourth and Goal," on human trafficking. Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. Friday, Sep. 13, 2019.

A three-day, multi-agency, undercover human trafficking sting in Central Ohio has resulted in 104 people being arrested.  This sting is just the latest in statewide efforts to combat human trafficking.

Attorney General Dave Yost says 30 police agencies worked together in this sting, an operation called “Fourth and Goal.” Fifty-three of 104 arrests were for felonies, and 26 arrests involved crimes against children. 

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery,” Yost said. And Yost says authorities are finding it’s prevalent throughout Ohio. “What we are starting to see here is there is more of this than we thought.”

Yost says similar stings have been conducted in Cleveland and the Mahoning Valley in recent months.

The attorney general released the list of those who were arrested:

  • Timothy Coffey, 52, Columbus
  • Joshua Love, 27, Columbus
  • Jose Montoya, 22, Columbus
  • Christian Bryant, 30, Columbus
  • Michael Sweeney, 39, Columbus
  • Steven Weakley, 20, Grove City
  • Austin Kosier,31, Columbus
  • John Shimizu, 28, Dublin
  • Steven Wilson , 36, Columbus
  • Alex Kim, 22, Dublin
  • Steven Barcus, 45, Westerville
  • Rick Birman, 59, Columbus
  • Mark Fitzgerald II, 32, Portsmouth
  • Scott Fierro, 38, Marysville
  • Daniel Clingman, 38, Pataskala
  • Jonas Wernick, 20, Upper Arlington
  • David Bond, 48, Columbus
  • Neil Bond, 28, Methuen, Mass.
  • James Good, 33, Marysville
  • Brian Basil, 28, Grove City
  • Logan Detty , 21, Chillicothe
  • Cesar Lopez, 22, Columbus
  • Christian Gibson, 26, Groveport
  • Cody Conn, 22, Reynoldsburg

The following individuals were arrested on solicitation charges:

  • Javier Justinia, 39, Hilliard
  • Adrian Guglielmetti, 54, Westerville
  • Miguel Vasquez-Reyes, 20, Independence, La.
  • Matthew Savage, 48, Lewis Center
  • Vincent Rhoden, 40, Lewis Center
  • Kevin Albanese, 50, Powell
  • Marc Coughanour, 36, Clarkesville
  • Jaya Ponaka, 29, Powell
  • Brian Deck, 52, Lewis Center
  • Jesus Gonzalez Avila, unknown
  • Abshir Omar, unknown
  • Gary Jr. Childers, 39, Newark
  • Samuel Chitison, 22, Pickerington
  • Wesley Howard, 48, Pomeroy
  • Jonathan Otavalo, 23, Columbus
  • Dominic Hodge, unknown
  • Corbin Dotson, unknown
  • Lamont Brown, unknown
  • Vyacheslav Panasovich, Galloway
  • Earl Miller, 41, Waverly
  • Gregory Wilson, 62, Iroquis, Can.
  • Luis Alicea, 42, Columbus
  • Mohamed Mohamed, 29, Columbus
  • Michael Wilson, unknown
  • Christopher Davis, 34, Columbus
  • Quayjuan English, 25, Columbus
  • Michael Wilson, 46, Hilliard
  • Casey Barnes, 22, Newark
  • Virgil Caldwell, 53, Lockbourne
  • Joseph Friedman, 61, Canton
  • Emory Legge, 51, Bellefointaine
  • Miguel Tellez-Flores, 32, Columbus
  • Mark Williams, 66, Irwin
  • Darwin Menjivar, 31, Richmond Heights
  • Jarkay Jackson, 23, Cheyenne, Wyo.
  • Mouhmed Sene, 28, Columbus

Tags

Government & Politicshuman traffickingpolicemass arrestDavid Yoststing operation
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content