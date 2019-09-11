© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Lobbies for Passage of the "New NAFTA"

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Published September 11, 2019 at 7:29 PM EDT
a photo of Rob Portman
Senator Rob Portman

Senator Rob Portman is lobbying for the passage of “the new NAFTA,” The trade deal negotiated by the Trump administration between the US, Mexico and Canada, known as the U.S.M.C.A.

The agreement has been awaiting congressional consideration. Portman says the deal will help the US economy.

“and U.S.M.C.A. is better for the ag (agricultural) community, better for our workers, better for industry, better for the auto industry,” senator Portman said. 

Portman says the new agreement will unify working standards for auto workers in each of the three countries.

The Ohio Republican has asked Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote.

He feels Congress needs to act on the measure.

Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
