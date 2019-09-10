"We Need to do More..." Sen. Rob Portman Discusses his Stance on Gun Control
Senator Rob Portman is speaking out in favor of background checks and red flag laws to prevent gun violence. But he says that the senate will only act on a measure it knows the president will support.
Portman says he has conferred with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.
A federal red flag law would allow police to obtain a court order to confiscate guns from potentially dangerous people.
Portman said such intervention would have been appropriate in the case of the mass shooting in Dayton early last month.