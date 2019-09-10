© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

"We Need to do More..." Sen. Rob Portman Discusses his Stance on Gun Control

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Published September 10, 2019 at 7:33 PM EDT
Senator Rob Portman at the Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau
Senator Rob Portman at the Ohio Statehouse

Senator Rob Portman is speaking out in favor of background checks and red flag laws to prevent gun violence. But he says that the senate will only act on a measure it knows the president will support.

Portman says he has conferred with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

A federal red flag law would allow police to obtain a court order to confiscate guns from potentially dangerous people.

Portman said such intervention would have been appropriate in the case of the mass shooting in Dayton early last month.

Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
