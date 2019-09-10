© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Two Cincinnati Area Planned Parenthood Locations to Close

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 10, 2019 at 3:35 PM EDT
Brochures inside a Planned Parenthood office
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Planned Parenthood says a restriction that cost it Title X funding has led to the closures of two clinics in Cincinnati.

Two Planned Parenthood offices in the Cincinnati area are closing their doors. 

Kersha Deibel, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, says the Western Hills and Springdale locations are closing as a result of fallout over the Trump administration’s rule that Title X providers cannot talk about abortion.

“Both of our health centers provide vital, preventative health care services – STI testing, cancer screenings, birth control to nearly 6,000 people a year," Deibel said.

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis says it is encouraging news that Ohio women are leaving Planned Parenthood and securing healthcare elsewhere. Deibel says the two closing locations don’t provide abortions but their patients can still access care at the Cincinnati health center where abortions are provided.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPlanned ParenthoodCincinnatiTitle XAbortion
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content