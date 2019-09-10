© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Patient Advocate Removed from Medical Marijuana Advisory Committe

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 10, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT
a photo of people waiting to recieve medical marijuana at a dispensary.
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Patients line up at a medical marijuana dispensary in Columbus.

An advocate for patients in Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program says he thinks more needs to be done to better serve patients.

And he thinks he’s being retaliated against for speaking out about those concerns.

Bob Bridges was removed as patient representative on the Ohio Medical Marijuana advisory committee panel by House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

“I was not a yes man or a yes person.”

Bridges says he spoke out against the State Medical Board and the Ohio Board of Pharmacy for preventing many patients with medical conditions not currently recognized by the state from getting cannabis.

“There’s too much bureaucracy in letting the free market of this program work.”

In a written statement, Householder doesn’t give a reason for firing Bridges, but says it was time to go in another direction with another appointment soon.

