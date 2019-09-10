© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Board Appoints New Patient Advocate

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 10, 2019 at 8:38 PM EDT
a photo of Chris Stock
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Chris Stock helped write the bill to legalize medical marijuana in Ohio.

A new patient advocate is being appointed to Ohio’s medical marijuana advisory board. House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) removed Bob Bridges from that post last week. But Householder’s newly appointed advocate has ties to the business side of the issue.

Cincinnati attorney Chris Stock wrote the constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana that voters rejected in 2015. He served on the medical marijuana advisory task force that followed, where lawmakers developed the current medical marijuana program. As the new and only patient advocate for the program’s advisory panel, Stock doesn’t agree with his predecessor that Ohio’s program is overly regulated.

“I don’t share a view that suggests that the state needs to relax regulations unduly," Stock said. Stock is also part owner of one of the state’s licensed large-scale marijuana growers. But a spokeswoman for Householder said Stock won’t be allowed to be part of any matter that directly impacts that business.

 

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaLarry HouseholderRiviera Creek Holdingspatient advocateMedical Marijuana advisory committee
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
