Government & Politics
Election 2019
In 2019, the word in elections is local.  Akron residents have the chance this year to choose their next mayor and council.  There are county-wide ballot questions for all Summit County residents and local races throughout Northeast Ohio. You can get more information here on some of the key races and find out who and what is on the ballot where you live from the League of Women Voters online guide.

Judge Wins Reelection to Third Term as Barberton Mayor

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published September 10, 2019 at 10:24 PM EDT
a photo of Barberton mayor William Judge
SARAH TAYLOR
/
WKSU
Barberton Mayor William B. Judge campaigns during the Labor Day parade on Sept. 2, 2019. He has won reelection to a third term.

For the third time, William B. Judge faced a challenger in the Democratic primary for Barberton mayor. And for the third time, Judge has prevailed. This time, though, the margin of victory was narrower than it has been in the past. 

In the September 2015 primary Judge captured 77% of the vote, easily defeating John Lysenko. In the September 2011 mayoral primary, Judge beat Bob Genet with 54% support.  

This time, according to results from the Summit County Board of Elections, Judge won by just 79 votes, or 49%, over city councilwoman Carla Hart Debevec, who garnered 46% support and political newcomer Steve Brookens who received 4% of the 2,536 votes cast. Both Judge and Debevec are the children of former Barberton mayors. William J. Judge served in the post from 1980-87. Randy Hart served from 1993-2008, the longest serving mayor of the magic city. 

The race was contentious, with concerns about job losses and tax revenue decline following the departure of Babcock & Wilcox, a major employer in the city for 113 years. It chose to relocate its headquarters to Akron's East End. 

Earlier this year, Judge forecast a $4 million dollar budget shortfall. Debevec helped negotatiate wage concessions that preserved some city jobs. 

a photo of the new Akron Rubber Development Laboratory, Inc. (ARDL) facility in Barberton
Credit SARAH TAYLOR / WKSU
/
WKSU
Akron Rubber Development Laboratory, Inc (ARDL) is consolidating its operations into one location on E. Robinson St. in Barberton.

The city recently welcomed a new employer in Akron Rubber Development Laboratory, Inc. In her state of the county address, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro lauded Judge's work to secure the project. In a statement about the deal, Shapiro wrote: "The relocation of ARDL to downtown Barberton involved complex, innovative financing that included several regional and local organizations. Through years of relationship development, Mayor Judge and I created a collaborative environment that was able to not only help an established business thrive and grow, but to also keep them in the region. Mayor Judge has proven to be forward-thinking and steadfast in his economic development efforts.”

Judge faces no challenger in the November general election. 

Government & Politics Election 2019
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
