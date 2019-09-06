© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

More Questions Arise Over Clearing Out Voter Rolls

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 6, 2019 at 5:26 PM EDT
a photo of voters
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Over 20,000 voters are among those being removed in Franklin County.

Ohio’s Secretary of State is in the process of removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls. But advocates say some people should not be removed.

The Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Jen Miller, said her own name is on a list of voters in Franklin County that was flagged to go through the process of being confirmed as a registered voter. And she said there’s no reason for it.

“It does not make sense. I’ve voted in every election. I have not moved. And so this raises additional concerns that our decentralized process could be creating big mistakes in the voter rolls.”

Miller’s not on the list of voters to be removed but says being on the list for confirmation proves different boards of elections are handling the process differently. That being said, Miller said the Secretary of State’s instructions to local boards are strong and a step in the right direction if they follow them. The Secretary of State’s office hasn’t yet commented.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
