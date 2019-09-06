Brown Is Confident Any Democratic Nominee Can Beat Trump

We’re still waiting to hear which Ohio city will host the Democratic presidential candidates for a debate October 15th.

Just ten of the 20 remaining candidates qualified for the debate that will be held next Thursday, Sept. 12 in Houston. Ohio congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13th) is not among them. But he remains in the race at this point.

Whoever ends up as the nominee, Senator Sherrod Brown is confident he or she will unseat President Donald Trump.

“There are a lot of people running because this is a really important time for our country. There are a lot of people running because most of them see Trump as eminently beatable, and this will play itself out.”

Brown said he is not sure who will get his vote, but he expects to have a better idea once the pool of candidates whittles down sometime in February or March.

In a Bloomberg news article, Rep. Ryan expressed skepticism about Joe Biden's candidacy. Biden has been the frontrunner and did not respond to Ryan's comment about Biden lacking the energy to continue in the race.