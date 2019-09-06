© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Brown Is Confident Any Democratic Nominee Can Beat Trump

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published September 6, 2019 at 4:52 PM EDT
A photo of Sherrod Brown at the Press Club
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
Senator Sherrod Brown believes a Democrat will win the White House next year.

We’re still waiting to hear which Ohio city will host the Democratic presidential candidates for a debate October 15th.

Just ten of the 20 remaining candidates qualified for the debate that will be held next Thursday, Sept. 12 in Houston. Ohio congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13th) is not among them. But he remains in the race at this point.

Whoever ends up as the nominee, Senator Sherrod Brown is confident he or she will unseat President Donald Trump.

“There are a lot of people running because this is a really important time for our country. There are a lot of people running because most of them see Trump as eminently beatable, and this will play itself out.”

Brown said he is not sure who will get his vote, but he expects to have a better idea once the pool of candidates whittles down sometime in February or March.

In a Bloomberg news article, Rep. Ryan expressed skepticism about Joe Biden's candidacy. Biden has been the frontrunner and did not respond to Ryan's comment about Biden lacking the energy to continue in the race.  

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
