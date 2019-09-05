© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Speaks in Favor of DeWine's Red-Flag Law

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 5, 2019 at 10:50 PM EDT
a photo of Rob Portman
WKSU
Senator Rob Portman says getting gun legislation passed will require bipartisan effort.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he supports parts of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 17-point plan to curb gun violence in Ohio.

Portman says he thinks more needs to be done to make sure people with mental health problems are in the federal background check system to flag gun purchases.

“I think we can do more to tighten that up and my understanding is the president and others are willing to work on this together because if it’s not bipartisan, it’s not going to happen.”

Portman said he supports Gov. Mike DeWine’s version of a red-flag law that would let police take guns away from people determined to be dangerous to themselves or others. But there are questions as to whether there is enough support for it among Republicans in the state legislature to pass it.

Jo Ingles
