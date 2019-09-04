© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senator Sherrod Brown Expresses Concern with How Tariffs Are Being Used

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 4, 2019 at 7:35 AM EDT
a photo of Senator Sherrod Brown
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Brown says tariffs should be used to improve relations with other countries.

Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown, is critical of President Trump’s tariffs. Brown has advocated for tariffs against China in the past and said he doesn’t have problems with the idea. But Brown does have a problem with the way these tariffs have been put into place.

Brown said farmers, companies and consumers are hurting right now because President Trump’s tariffs haven’t been implemented properly.

“Tariffs can work as long as they are a short-term, temporary tool to get to a long-term trade policy. It also means you work with your allies. You work with France and Germany and England and Italy and Canada to aim at the serial cheaters – the Chinese, the Koreans and the Turks.”

But Brown said Trump has gone solo, and that could send the country into a recession. Trump defends the 15% tariffs put on $112 billion worth of Chinese goods on September 1. China retaliated with 5 to 10% tariffs on about $75 billon of U.S. goods. Trump says trade talks will happen this month but no date has been set.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
