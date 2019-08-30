© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Ohio Democratic Party Files Lawsuit to Stop Voter Purging

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 30, 2019 at 5:48 PM EDT
a photo of voters
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit to try to stop voters from being removed from the rolls on September 6. This new filing comes about 24 hours after a different lawsuit on the same subject was settled. The remedy in that agreement allows voters who were removed, but should be eligible to vote, to do so with a provisional ballot.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper said voting by provisional ballot is not a good enough option for voters.

“You won’t get the campaign mailers, the party mailers. You are not on the list of people that engage by the politics. Because of the way campaigns work, people basically target you. I mean you basically become a second-class citizen so you are far less likely to get the interaction from the political universe that the average registered voter gets.”

Maggie Sheehan with Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office said in a written statement that many groups helped to make sure eligible voters they found on the list for removal could activate their registrations. She notes the Ohio Democratic Party was not one of those groups and calls this lawsuit the next step in their tired playbook.

Government & PoliticsOhio Democratic PartyVoter purging
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
