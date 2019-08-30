© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Propose Replacement Housing for Renters Hit by Natural Disaster

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 30, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT
photo of lawmakers speaking at podium
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lawmakers who back a plan to provide housing for renters after natural disasters.

When natural disaster strikes, homeowners turn to their home insurance companies to help them with temporary housing and the repair or replacement of their permanent homes. But renters often don’t have those options. That’s why some Ohio lawmakers want to establish a permanent replacement housing program. 

State Rep. Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek) saw damage firsthand after a tornado hit his Dayton area district in May. He says he also saw renters with damaged properties unable to find a suitable replacement home nearby.

“People who are a renter who don’t have their own property or their own insurance for their own home who will put them in a hotel, they move because they have to have a place to stay. And if we are not careful, if we don’t get aid there quick enough, some of those never return back home.”

Perales is backing a plan to use $20 million of state money for a fund to help displaced renters get either temporary and permanent housing. But there are few details. The proposal is still only in draft form.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRick Peralesnatural disasters
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles