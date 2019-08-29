Effort to Put Energy Bill Before Voters Moves a Step Forward

Opponents of Ohio’s nuclear power plant bailout law are one step closer to begin collecting the signatures they need to put a referendum on next year's ballot.

The group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts cleared their latest hurdle towards the ballot with the attorney general approving their summary language.

The group wants voters to reject the law that bails out nuclear power through $150 million in ratepayer subsidies. It also charges electric customers up to $1.50 a month to subsidize two coal plants.

Opponents to the referendum attempt say bailing out the state's nuclear power plants ensures grid diversity and retains non-carbon emitting energy generated in the state.

They can begin collecting signatures once the secretary of state approves their initial batch of 1,000 signatures.

Upon approval, the referendum campaign will begin collecting the roughly 265,000 signatures of Ohio voters needed to place the issue on the November, 2020 ballot. The deadline for the signatures is October 21, 2019.