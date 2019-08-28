Freshmen Legislators Tour Northeast Ohio Districts to See What's Working

A bipartisan group of state legislators stopped at Kent State University as they toured two northeast Ohio legislative districts. Representatives Randi Clites (D-Ravenna) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) hosted the tour for freshmen lawmakers.

They started with an economic development roundtable in Hudson. Weinstein says it was a productive discussion about how to strengthen northeast Ohio’s economy. The daylong tour ended at HopTree, a Hudson craft brewery.

“Which is this amazing growing industry sort of an organic thing that’s come up that has been creating jobs and just been a great contributor to the fabric of the community.”

Democrats Weinstein and Clites welcomed Republican lawmaker Susan Manchester of Lakeview for the tour. Democrats Joe Miller of Amherst, Allison Russo of Upper Arlington, and Bride Rose Sweeney of Cleveland also participated.

Besides Kent State and HopTree Brewing, the tour visited The Davey Tree Expert Company in Kent and the IKORCC (Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters) Union Training Facility.