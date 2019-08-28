© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Freshmen Legislators Tour Northeast Ohio Districts to See What's Working

WKSU | By David Williams
Published August 28, 2019 at 4:36 PM EDT
A photo of state legislators
ANGIE PHIFER
/
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
State legislators who visited Kent State included from left, Randi Clites (D-Ravenna), Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview), Bride Sweeney (D-Cleveland), Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), Joe Miller (D-Amherst), and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson).

A bipartisan group of state legislators stopped at Kent State University as they toured two northeast Ohio legislative districts. Representatives Randi Clites (D-Ravenna) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) hosted the tour for freshmen lawmakers.

They started with an economic development roundtable in Hudson. Weinstein says it was a productive discussion about how to strengthen northeast Ohio’s economy. The daylong tour ended at HopTree, a Hudson craft brewery. 

“Which is this amazing growing industry sort of an organic thing that’s come up that has been creating jobs and just been a great contributor to the fabric of the community.”

Democrats Weinstein and Clites welcomed Republican lawmaker Susan Manchester of Lakeview for the tour. Democrats Joe Miller of Amherst, Allison Russo of Upper Arlington, and Bride Rose Sweeney of Cleveland also participated.  

Besides Kent State and HopTree Brewing, the tour visited The Davey Tree Expert Company in Kent and the IKORCC (Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters) Union Training Facility.

