Government & Politics

Workers Sue State Over Union Dues

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 27, 2019 at 9:47 PM EDT
a photo of the Ohio Supreme Court
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The workers believe their case is supported by a 2018 Supreme Court decision.

Five state employees have filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming their rights have been violated by being required to pay union dues.

Four employees with the Ohio Department of Transportation and one with the Ohio Department of Public Safety have filed suit against two labor unions, Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Administrative Services Director Matt Damschroder. Patrick Semmens with the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation said it is unconstitutional to require the workers to pay union dues.

“The Supreme Court in the 2018 Janus decision said union dues must not be mandatory and workers must opt in and consent to them.”

A spokesman for Attorney General Dave Yost said he does not have a comment at this time. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
