Government & Politics

Proposal Offers Help for Workers Displaced by Automation

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 27, 2019 at 9:16 PM EDT
a photo of an auto factory
JENSEN
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Brown says the bill still allows room for automation while respecting the contributions of workers.

Ohio's top Democratic officeholder is touring the state pushing for a way to soften the blow for workers who lose their job to automation.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown wants a law requiring companies to give workers 100 days advanced notice if they're going to be displaced by new technology, six months of severance pay after that, and on-the-job training for possible advancement.

Brown believes this creates a social contract that demands more respect for the workers.

"Too many of these companies, too many of these very well-paid, multi-million dollar corporate executives treat their workforce as a cost to be minimized."

Brown believes this bill could receive bipartisan support but admits it would have a tough time getting a floor vote with current Senate leadership.

He plans to visit six communities including Lima, Mansfield, and St. Clairsville.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
