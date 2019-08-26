© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Thousands of Ohioans Are At Risk of Losing SNAP Benefits

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 26, 2019 at 5:01 AM EDT
a photo of a grocery store with a SNAP sign in the window
JONATHAN WEISS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Half a million children could lose free school lunches with the rule change.

Advocates say three million Americans in 40 states could lose their SNAP or food stamp benefits because of a federal rule change in how eligibility is determined at the state level. That could include tens of thousands of Ohioans. 

The rule change would eliminate the ability of states to automatically enroll people who receive other benefits into SNAP too.

Lisa Hamler Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Food Banks said more than 100,000 Ohioans could be affected.

“About 1 in 13 Ohioans could be subject. We’re talking about low income working poor families, seniors, persons with disabilities, as well as veterans could be at risk of losing their SNAP benefits.”

The Trump administration said the change would close loopholes that are allowing people who don’t qualify to receive SNAP benefits to get them. 

A bill proposed by Republican Rep. Scott Wiggam would close such loopholes on the state level.  Hamler-Fugitt also said half a million kids nationwide could lose free school lunch under the rule change as well.

Karen Kasler
