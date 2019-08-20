Ohio Executions Won't Begin Anytime Soon

Gov. Mike DeWine said executions won’t take place in Ohio anytime soon – because the state can’t find a legal method that would get approval from a federal court.

DeWine asked the prisons department to come up with a new method to replace the three drugs it uses now, which are nearly impossible to find. But there’s a problem.

“We see no protocol that we could put forward that would be allowed under Ohio law.”

DeWine said he fears retribution from companies that sell the state drugs for Medicaid and other programs – some of which have said they don’t want their drugs used in executions.

And as for the proposal from Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster) to use police-seized fentanyl?

“Based on what I have been told by people who are familiar with fentanyl, we do not believe it would pass constitutional muster.”

Wiggam has said fentanyl was used in a Nebraska execution last year. and that he’ll make changes to the bill, which he said will have co-sponsors.