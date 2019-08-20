© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Executions Won't Begin Anytime Soon

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 20, 2019 at 12:35 PM EDT
photo of death bed
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
DeWine thinks proposed alternatives to lethal injections won't pass as constitutional.

Gov. Mike DeWine said executions won’t take place in Ohio anytime soon – because the state can’t find a legal method that would get approval from a federal court.

DeWine asked the prisons department to come up with a new method to replace the three drugs it uses now, which are nearly impossible to find. But there’s a problem.

“We see no protocol that we could put forward that would be allowed under Ohio law.”

DeWine said he fears retribution from companies that sell the state drugs for Medicaid and other programs – some of which have said they don’t want their drugs used in executions.

And as for the proposal from Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster) to use police-seized fentanyl?

“Based on what I have been told by people who are familiar with fentanyl, we do not believe it would pass constitutional muster.”

Wiggam has said fentanyl was used in a Nebraska execution last year. and that he’ll make changes to the bill, which he said will have co-sponsors.

Tags

Government & PoliticsLethal InjectionDeath PenaltyScott WiggamMike DeWine
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content