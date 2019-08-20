© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio ACLU Seeks to Permanently Block Heartbeat Abortion Law

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 20, 2019 at 6:31 PM EDT
photo of gavel
ELVIRA KONEVA
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Proponents of the abortion ban hope it makes its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The ACLU of Ohio is asking a federal court to permanently block a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Pro-choice advocates had secured an order to temporarily stop the so called "heartbeat law" from going into effect as planned in July. 

Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio, says the federal court blocked the ban from going into effect in July. And she says the state hasn’t fought that.

"The state had an opportunity to appeal that ruling but it let the date to file an appeal come and go without doing anything."

So Levenson says her group is asking the court to permanently block the law, as has happened in some other states. When asked why the Ohio Attorney General’s office didn’t appeal, it replied with a written statement saying, "Our office will defend Ohio’s laws." Backers of the ban have said they hope it will go to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

