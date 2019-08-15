Advocates Call for Delay in Removing Inactive Ohio Voters from Rolls

More than 235,000 Ohio voters are on a list to be removed from the voter rolls in a little over two weeks. Those inactive voters are thought to be dead, have moved out of state or somehow be ineligible to vote. Organizations that are working to find those voters and warn them to re-register are now asking Ohio’s top elections official for more time.

Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said there are more than 4000 voters on that list that shouldn’t be and even more cannot be reached in the limited amount of time available.

“We have so many questions now. The more we look at the lists, the more we see that every board of elections is doing this differently, the more discrepancies we see, the harder it is to answer any question about the future.”

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he’s following the law requiring voter roll maintenance. And he said a federal database has been used to identify more than 168,000 Ohioans, nearly three quarters of them under 21, who are eligible to vote but haven’t registered. They will be receiving postcards, urging them to register before the October 7 deadline.