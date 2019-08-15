© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Advocates Call for Delay in Removing Inactive Ohio Voters from Rolls

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 15, 2019 at 4:43 PM EDT
photo of voter rights activists
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Tom Roberts (NAACP Ohio State Conference), Dylan Sellers (Ohio Coordinator for Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project), Jen Miller (Executive Director for League of Women Voters of Ohio), Mike Brickner (Ohio State Director for All Voting is Local)";

More than 235,000 Ohio voters are on a list to be removed from the voter rolls in a little over two weeks. Those inactive voters are thought to be dead, have moved out of state or somehow be ineligible to vote. Organizations that are working to find those voters and warn them to re-register are now asking Ohio’s top elections official for more time. 

Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said there are more than 4000 voters on that list that shouldn’t be and even more cannot be reached in the limited amount of time available.

“We have so many questions now. The more we look at the lists, the more we see that every board of elections is doing this differently, the more discrepancies we see, the harder it is to answer any question about the future.”

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he’s following the law requiring voter roll maintenance. And he said a federal database has been used to identify more than 168,000 Ohioans, nearly three quarters of them under 21, who are eligible to vote but haven’t registered. They will be receiving postcards, urging them to register before the October 7 deadline.

Tags

Government & PoliticsVoter purgingLeague of Women Voters of OhioSecretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles