Government & Politics

Householder Weighs in on Hemp Legalization

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 14, 2019 at 9:14 PM EDT
photo of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Larry Householder said nobody brought these questions up before the bill was passed.

The speaker of the Ohio house doesn’t understand why cities are raising questions now about the state’s new law legalizing hemp.

Larry Householder said nobody brought up these concerns when lawmakers were considering the bill.

Householder said lawmakers considered the bill to legalize hemp and CBD oil for months. And he said during that time, no one raised questions about how it might make it harder to prosecute minor marijuana charges.

“It’s extremely frustrating. I just can’t believe it happened. It’s the most bizarre thing I think I’ve ever seen in my time in the legislature.”

Attorney General Dave Yost said the new law requires testing for THC levels in hemp, which could be costly for cities. He said state-owned machines will be able to do that early next year. Until then his office is offering grants to law enforcement to pursue felony level marijuana crimes.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
