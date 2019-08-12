Gun Rights Group Video Raises Concerns

The Ohio Highway Patrol is reviewing comments made by a leader of a pro-gun rights group following the unveiling of a package of gun control proposals by Gov. Mike DeWine.

In the 80 minute video posted on the Ohio Gun Owners Facebook page, Chris Dorr said the group won’t compromise on the 17 point plan DeWine outlined, which includes background checks, a version of a red flag gun seizure law and social media monitoring. And he warned of what he called "political bodies" all over the ground.

"At some point, when you come across the target field we gun owners will pull the trigger and leave the corpse for the buzzards. That’s our version of negotiation with these people," Dorr said.

Dorr also slammed the pro-gun Buckeye Firearms Association, calling the group the enemy for working with the DeWine administration on the package.