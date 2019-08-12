© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gun Rights Group Video Raises Concerns

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 12, 2019 at 12:39 PM EDT
screenshot of Chris Dorr from the OGO video
FACEBOOK
In this video posted on Ohio Gun Owners Facebook page, Chris Dorr made threatening comments about supporters of gun control legislation introduced after the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead.

The Ohio Highway Patrol is reviewing comments made by a leader of a pro-gun rights group following the unveiling of a package of gun control proposals by Gov. Mike DeWine.

In the 80 minute video posted on the Ohio Gun Owners Facebook page, Chris Dorr said the group won’t compromise on the 17 point plan DeWine outlined, which includes background checks, a version of a red flag gun seizure law and social media monitoring. And he warned of what he called "political bodies" all over the ground.

"At some point, when you come across the target field we gun owners will pull the trigger and leave the corpse for the buzzards. That’s our version of negotiation with these people," Dorr said.

Dorr also slammed the pro-gun Buckeye Firearms Association, calling the group the enemy for working with the DeWine administration on the package.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
