State Senator Urges Fellow Republicans to Support Red Flag Law

State senators are reintroducing a "Red Flag" bill with the support of a Republican legislator who says she's no longer satisfied with the status quo. The proposed law allows courts to remove guns from someone deemed a potential threat to themselves or others.

Following the mass shooting in Dayton, State Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) who represents areas around the city, said she will no longer be timid in her stance for "common sense" gun regulation.

She said she's co-sponsoring the "Red Flag" bill because it will keep people safe without infringing on second amendment rights. She's calling on fellow Republicans to do the same.

"The Democrats can't do it by themselves. As Republicans who care about human life we have to be able to stand up and say 'we agree with this' and we're gonna help to make this happen as soon as possible."

Lehner says this bill could be the vehicle for a similar proposal made by Gov. Mike DeWine.