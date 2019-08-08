Tim Ryan Leads Caravan to Urge Mitch McConnell to Act on Gun Control Legislation

Congressman Tim Ryan is joining Moms Demand Action on what he’s calling a caravan for change. Ryan (D-OH 13th district) stopped briefly in Cuyahoga Falls Wednesday morning on his way to Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The group is urging McConnell to bring House-passed gun control legislation before the Senate.

A small crowd gathered at First Christian Church where Moms Demand Action set up a table and shared coffee and donuts with other concerned citizens.

Congressman Ryan says after the shootings in Dayton and El Paso people are fed up and want action.

"I mean this is something that has always been an issue but I think there’s a level of exhaustion and anxiety now in the country."

Lindsay Cromes brought her kids. She says she’s not going all the way to Kentucky, but she still wanted to show her support.

"I have a son who’s about to start Kindergarten and I’m really upset by all the shootings and I want my congresspeople to do something about it, so I’m here to support Tim Ryan in that."

Cromes planned to participate in the caravan until it reached Columbus.