DeWine Meets With President Trump During Dayton Visit

President Donald Trump met with first responders and victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton, along with Gov. Mike DeWine. The meeting gave the two a chance to talk about changes in gun policies.

DeWine said he talked to Trump about proposed changes at the statewide level – more mental health services, more laws to prevent criminals from getting guns and tightening laws regarding the sale of guns. DeWine said Trump wanted more information about those proposals but didn’t make specific promises.

“I can’t predict what congress will do or what the president will do. What I can tell you is what I’m going to do and everything that we said we fully intend to see it through. We fully intend to get it done and we are very, very focused on these things.”

DeWine said he’s going to talk to legislative leaders this week about his ideas for stopping mass shootings from happening in Ohio in the future.