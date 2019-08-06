Republican Rep. Turner Supports Ban on 'Military-Style' Weapons

Republican Congressman Mike Turner is backing restrictions on sales of military style weapons in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton.

He'll also support magazine capacity limits and red flag laws that bar potentially dangerous individuals from owning guns.

In a statement announcing the move, Turner noted the gunman in the Dayton shooting carried a high-capacity magazine weapon and was able to kill 9 people in less than a minute. Though Turner has been endorsed by gun-rights organizations throughout his political career, he said he believes “these steps are essential.”

Turner’s daughter was in the Oregon District during the attack and escaped unharmed.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and U.S. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown support similar gun control measures. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl called the civilian use of high capacity magazine weapons “fundamentally problematic.”

At a press conference this morning, Governor Dewine advocated for stricter gun sales background checks and increased mental health services, but stopped short of endorsing a statewide "military-style" weapons ban.

