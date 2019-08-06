DeWine Lays Out Proposals to Combat Gun Violence

In response to the mass shooting in Dayton, Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a slate of gun regulations. His plan includes a version of the so-called "Red Flag Law" and expanded background checks.

DeWine says his 17-point plan is a comprehensive way to reduce gun violence.

Critics say more should've been done sooner.

But DeWine says his office has been working on these initiatives and that it was important to get it right.

"What I owe the people of Ohio is results, I don't owe them rhetoric," DeWine said. "Rhetoric is fine. Sometimes there's an occasion for it. But what they want and from what I've heard year after year from the people of Ohio is fix the problems, help us make things better."

DeWine's plan would create stronger penalties on crimes involving guns and increase access to mental health treatment.

Top Republicans in the House and Senate say they don't want to comment on DeWine's plan until they take a closer look at the details.