© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Gun Safety Group Will Petition Ohio Legislature to Close Gun Buying Loopholes

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 5, 2019 at 5:41 PM EDT
photo of guns
KEITH HOMAN
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Ohioans for Gun Safety is trying to make background checks mandatory for nearly all gun purchases, including those at gun shows.

In the wake of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohioans for Gun Safety says now is the time for state lawmakers to pass tougher gun regulations. The group says they have the blueprint for one critical issue.

Ohioans for Gun Safety is collecting signatures to petition the Ohio Legislature to expand and strengthen background checks on gun sales, this includes closing the loopholes on online and gun show sales.

The group's Dennis Willard said lawmakers can take their petition language and pass something immediately. He adds that he's appalled by pro-gun advocates who say it's too soon to be talking about gun control following the mass shooting in Dayton.

"It's actually too late for the people who lost their lives in Dayton. It's too late for so many people in the country who have lost their lives to gun violence. And it's too late for their families and their survivors so what we need to do is take action right now," Willard said.

If the legislature doesn't act, the group would try to put the measure on the ballot as early as next fall.

Pro-gun rights groups have said the majority of firearms involved in gun crimes do not come from online or gun show sales.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhioans for Gun SafetyDennis WillardDayton mass shootingOhio legislature
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content