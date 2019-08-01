DeWine Delays Execution Again, Advocates Call for Death Penalty Overhaul

Gov. Mike DeWine is delaying the execution of a death row inmate, for the second time, as the state works to overhaul its lethal injection protocol. But anti-death penalty advocates said it's time for a more comprehensive change to the way Ohio prosecutes capital punishment cases.

Abraham Bonowitz said Ohio's criminal justice system regarding capital punishment is broken.

His group, Journey of Hope, works with the families of murder victims who say the death penalty doesn’t bring them closure. As Bonowitz explains, a state task force released more than 50 recommendations that could change how capital punishment cases are handled.

"We have this road map for how to fix the system and yet nobody's even talked about it."

Suggestions include using only certified crime labs, not allowing jailhouse informant testimony, and requiring recorded interrogations.

Few of these recommendations released in 2014 have been implemented.