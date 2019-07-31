© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Ohio Will Conduct a Disaster Response Exercise This Weekend

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 31, 2019 at 8:40 PM EDT
photo of military training exercise
OHIO NATIONAL GUARD
Ohio National Guard conducts training exercise.

Starting this weekend, Ohioans may notice a heavy presence of first responders, military personnel, military aircraft, and emergency vehicles in multiple areas throughout Ohio. However, people have no reason to worry.

It’s all part of what Adjutant General John Harris said is the largest disaster response exercise in the state’s history.

“It’s our opportunity to exercise muscles as I like to say – command and controlling forces during events like these but also working with our interagency partners so we aren’t exchanging business cards when an actual event occurs.”

The exercise is a simulated cyberattack that causes utility failures and disruptions, and tests emergency response to hazmat accidents, radiological incidents and civil disturbances. The event involves the Ohio and U.S. National Guards as well as the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

The exercise will begin on Saturday August 3rdand continue through Wednesday August 7th.

Government & PoliticsUS National GuardOhio National GuardDisaster responseJohn Harris
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
