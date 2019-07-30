© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Front License Plates Still Up for Debate at Statehouse

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 30, 2019 at 8:41 AM EDT
photo of Sen. Joe Uecker
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
State Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) is backed by more than a dozen law enforcement officials as he talks about the need to keep the front license plate requirement.

A pair of Republican senators want to keep requiring Ohio vehicles to have front license plates. A new provision that drops that requirement goes into effect next year.

State Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) said law enforcement can use cameras in places such as gas stations, intersections, and school buses to catch criminals. But Uecker said, being able to see a front license plays a crucial role.

“For all the school bus violators. The children that are at risk. For the amber alerts, the silver alerts, why would we want to diminish the capability that Ohio has,” Uecker said.

Uecker and State Sen. Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) have introduced legislation to reinstate the front plate requirement. 

Lawmakers dropped the requirement in the this year’s transportation budget. Critics say drilling holes to attach a front license plate can ruin the look and devalue a vehicle. Uecker believes holding a separate vote on this issue might bring a different result.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio transportation budgetlicense platesJoe UeckerJay Hottinger
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
