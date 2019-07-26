© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

New Richmond Faces Lawsuit on Red Light Camera Violations

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 26, 2019 at 8:41 PM EDT
traffic light
MONTICELLO
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, who now works in private practice, filed the lawsuit.

New rules on speed and red light cameras started this month, as the new transportation budget went into effect. But a community near Cincinnati that suspended its newly created camera program after those new rules is now facing a lawsuit.

Former Attorney General Marc Dann filed the suit on behalf of four people who got tickets on U.S. 52 in New Richmond. He contends the village and a company it hired have been illegally issuing traffic violations since May.

“They have been issuing camera tickets or camera citations on state roads without the permission of ODOT, which is a requirement of the statute,” he said.

Dann hopes the court will allow this to be a class action lawsuit, so other people who got tickets could join. The lawsuit, which seeks restitution and damages, includes correspondence from ODOT showing the village does not have permits to put up the cameras.

The village has not responded to requests for comment but has said the cameras would help prevent speeding and improve public safety.

Tags

Government & Politicsred light camerastraffic camerasMarc DannVillage of New Richmond
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content