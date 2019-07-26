© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

A New Quinnipiac Poll Shows Favor for Legal Abortions and Gun Restrictions in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 26, 2019 at 7:54 PM EDT
A photo of Peter Brown
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, talks about the results of a new poll.

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Ohioans support background checks for gun sales, favor legalized abortion, and oppose one of the most recent state restrictions on abortion.

The poll shows just over half of Ohio voters oppose a ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law is on a court-ordered hold. And 61% say they back the Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

On guns, the poll shows 90% want background checks for gun sales.

Yet Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed that abortion ban and has supported gun rights, still enjoys a 44% approval rating.

But pollster Peter Brown says a Democratic U.S. Senator has support from 51% of those surveyed.

Sherrod Brown is the most popular politician in the state of Ohio currently,” Peter Brown said.

Ohio’s Republican Sen. Rob Portman got a 43% approval rating.

