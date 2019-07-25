U.S. House Passes Pension-Saving Butch Lewis Act

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to save the pensions of 60,000 Ohio workers. Now the bill is up for consideration in the Senate.

The Butch Lewis Act is named after a late Cincinnati Teamster who fought pension cuts. It would create a loan program to help failing pension plans meet their commitments.

The Democratic-controlled House overwhelmingly passed the measure.

Sen. Sherrod Brown hopes that Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, from Kentucky, keeps the coal miners and Teamsters he represents in mind.

“Coal miners only get about a $600 pension, and their widows only get about a $600 pension now. And to think that should be cut in half is just cruel and inhumane. I can’t say it any other way. I’m hopeful Sen. McConnell will finally work with us on this and move forward,” Brown said.

Credit U.S. Senate Photo Studio Rita Lewis, the widow of the late Butch Lewis, and Sen. Sherrod Brown pause for a photograph the night of the State of the Union address.

Brown has 27 co-sponsors for the bill. He’s been working with Butch Lewis’ widow, Rita Lewis, to encourage support.