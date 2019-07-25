© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Sec. of State Frank LaRose Compiles List of Inactive Voters

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 25, 2019 at 7:03 PM EDT
photo of Sen. Frank LaRose
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sec. of State Frank LaRose hopes to use the list to ensure those who want to vote are registered.

Nearly two dozen groups and individuals are asking Ohio’s top elections official for a list of voters who could be dropped from the rolls this fall, so they can try to get them re-registered. 

Republican Sec. of State Frank LaRose said county boards of elections have sent him their lists of inactive voters. He’ll create a statewide list for people who want to find voters who are in danger of being dropped.

“We’ve partnered with these community groups to try to make sure that we are not leaving anybody behind. That’s the goal here,” he said.

The 20 groups include the League of Women Voters, the Ohio Republican Party and the Ohio Chapter of the NAACP. Notices will be going out to inactive voters next week, and those who do not respond by Sept. 6 would be dropped.

Government & PoliticsFrank LaRoseNAACPLeague of Women VotersInactive votersvoter purge
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
