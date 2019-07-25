2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.
Quinnipiac University Poll Shows Biden Leads Trump in Ohio
A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democrat in the race who would beat Republican President Donald Trump if the election were held today.
The poll shows 52% of the Ohio voters surveyed prefer Biden, and 42% favor Trump. Biden is more moderate than many Democratic presidential candidates. But pollster Peter Brown said this isn’t an indication that Ohio is a red state.
“He has a natural constituency. Mr. Biden considers himself a blue-collar kind of guy; Ohio is definitely a blue-collar kind of state. And they mesh together quite well,” Brown said.
The poll shows voters who consider themselves Independents prefer Biden 55% to 32%.