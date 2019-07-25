© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Quinnipiac University Poll Shows Biden Leads Trump in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 25, 2019 at 8:08 PM EDT
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is leading Ohio by 10 points, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll.

A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democrat in the race who would beat Republican President Donald Trump if the election were held today.

The poll shows 52% of the Ohio voters surveyed prefer Biden, and 42% favor Trump. Biden is more moderate than many Democratic presidential candidates. But pollster Peter Brown said this isn’t an indication that Ohio is a red state.

“He has a natural constituency. Mr. Biden considers himself a blue-collar kind of guy; Ohio is definitely a blue-collar kind of state. And they mesh together quite well,” Brown said.

The poll shows voters who consider themselves Independents prefer Biden 55% to 32%.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
