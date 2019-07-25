Quinnipiac University Poll Shows Biden Leads Trump in Ohio

A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democrat in the race who would beat Republican President Donald Trump if the election were held today.

The poll shows 52% of the Ohio voters surveyed prefer Biden, and 42% favor Trump. Biden is more moderate than many Democratic presidential candidates. But pollster Peter Brown said this isn’t an indication that Ohio is a red state.

“He has a natural constituency. Mr. Biden considers himself a blue-collar kind of guy; Ohio is definitely a blue-collar kind of state. And they mesh together quite well,” Brown said.

The poll shows voters who consider themselves Independents prefer Biden 55% to 32%.